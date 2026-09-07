'It's False...' Rajesh Sharma Shares Health Update, Clarifies Nothing Happened To Him While Shooting For Prabhas Starrer Fauzi

Rajesh Sharma Health Update | Instagram

In July this year, actor Rajesh Sharma was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, reportedly due to a severe leg infection and high fever. Director Sudipa Chatterjee, who is a close friend of Sharma, had posted on her Instagram that the actor was admitted to the hospital reportedly after he was bitten by a suspected poisonous insect or spider while shooting for Prabhas-starrer Fauzi in Hyderabad. However, later she deleted the post. Now, Sharma has opened up about his health and also clarified that nothing happened to him while shooting for Fauzi.

While talking to NDTV, Sharma said his treatment is over and recovery is going on. He further said that in a week, he will hopefully start working.

Further talking about the alleged insect bite, Sharma said, "It's false news. Nothing happened on Prabhas's film set. Neither Prabhas nor the unit was responsible in any way. They are nice people. Nothing happened in Hyderabad while I was shooting there."

Sharma Explains Cause Of Infection

The actor explained that after he flew back to Kolkata, the situation became severe. His diabetes was very high, and he didn't take it seriously initially. He revealed that he had a skin problem in his right leg for long, and from there he got the infection.

When he was asked about Sudipa's statement, Sharma said, "She's a good friend. Out of concern, she posted that. But she was wrong informed."

Rajesh Sharma Upcoming Movies

Sharma will next be seen in Haiwaan, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film, which is a remake of Mohanlal-starrer Oppam, is slated to release on September 11, 2026.

Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai. pic.twitter.com/n8yH6IYxKH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 9, 2026

Akshay Kumar's Post For Rajesh Sharma

When Sharma was hospitalised, Akshay had tweeted, "Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with a fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai (sic)."

Akshay and Rajesh were also seen together this year in Bhooth Bangla.