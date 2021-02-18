'It's a well-thought marketing strategy to build anticipation': Parineeti Chopra on The Girl On The Train

She adds, “TGOTT is a rollercoaster and so, we are preserving and protecting all the highs of our film for audience to relish this intelligent, taut thriller. Every asset of this film has been crafted strategically to heighten the excitement of watching the film when it drops.”

The actress says that the entire team was united in their vision to deviate from traditional marketing methods and build hype by keeping things under wraps.

She says, “This is a true blue less is more strategy that deviates from the traditional marketing of a Hindi film. We are marketing an experience here and so we need to be clever about it. If the audience get a clue, then the experience of the film will get compromised. So, everyone will have to wait till the release to decode the true meaning of our campaign.”