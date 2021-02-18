'It's a well-thought marketing strategy to build anticipation': Parineeti Chopra on The Girl On The Train

Ever since the trailer of Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train (TGOTT) released, fans have been wondering why the makers haven't given a glimpse of a few more things from the film. This, Parineeti, says is a well-thought marketing strategy to build anticipation.
“The entire marketing strategy of TGOTT has been crafted to build the anticipation of the film which is why you aren’t seeing us putting out anything more apart from the trailer. We want to keep certain details of the film under wraps as that will only add to the experience of watching the film. We want to build as much intrigue as possible because a film like this demands the audience to be teased into an edge of the seat experience,” Parineeti says.
She adds, “TGOTT is a rollercoaster and so, we are preserving and protecting all the highs of our film for audience to relish this intelligent, taut thriller. Every asset of this film has been crafted strategically to heighten the excitement of watching the film when it drops.”
The actress says that the entire team was united in their vision to deviate from traditional marketing methods and build hype by keeping things under wraps.
She says, “This is a true blue less is more strategy that deviates from the traditional marketing of a Hindi film. We are marketing an experience here and so we need to be clever about it. If the audience get a clue, then the experience of the film will get compromised. So, everyone will have to wait till the release to decode the true meaning of our campaign.”