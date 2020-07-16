'It's a very good feeling': 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' actor Helly Shah on resuming shoots

New Delhi: Television actress Helly Shah is back at work. She has started shooting for the second season of "Ishq Mein Marjawan". Helly says it's a good feeling. "Yes, it is a relief going back (to the set) after almost 100 days of house arrest. But the lockdown was extremely important," Helly said.

The actress is overjoyed on meeting people after such a long hiatus. "But after the lockdown when we are coming out and meeting people on set at work, it feels great. I am so happy to be meeting people and talking to them and working again. It's a very good feeling," she said.

Helly plays the role of a simpleton named Riddhima in the show. "I am playing the role of Riddhima. She is a simple girl, very compassionate. She really loves Kabir and has a very simple dream of living a beautiful dream with him," she added.