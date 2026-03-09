'It's A Messy Tragic Story...': Swara Bhasker On Mob Lynching Of Tarun Khatik In Delhi

The mob lynching of Tarun Khatik on Holi, which took place in Delhi, is being discussed on social media a lot. While not many celebrities have reacted to it, Swara Bhasker took to X to share her opinion on the whole scenario. In multiple notes, she wrote what the incident was, and how according to her, the whole scenario has become 'political opportunism'

Swara wrote, "The whole Sanghi ecosystem is in overdrive about the murder of one #TarunKhatik in a Holi brawl with his Muslim neighbors. It's a messy story. The Delhi police confirmed that the neighbours had a decades long dispute, a child from the Hindu household threw a water balloon at a burqa clad woman from the Muslim household. A fight began.. Tarun brought friends from his gym, the fight started to get worse and Tarun sustained a head injury causing collapse. His friends ran away. People from both households were hospitalised. Tarun died the next day in hospital. It's HORRIBLE and a totally avoidable death (sic)."

She further wrote about how headlines were made that a Hindu man was killed by a Muslim mob, and a narrative of 'Hindu Khatre Mein hai' was created. The actress also mocked Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for reportedly ordering that the Muslim family's house should be bulldozed.

Swara further wrote, "Sanghi scavengers celebrate the bulldozing of Muslim home (totally illegal as per Supreme Court orders banning bulldozer justice, widely disregarded by BJP govts. Across states in India).. Sanghi scavengers want more- call for encounters of Muslim family on the streets. The Muslim family woman who was targeted with the water balloon has now put out a statement alleging that she was molested and harassed by drunk men including Tarun after the balloon incident and that's why the fight began (sic)."

The Veere Di Wedding actress has written that even if Tarun molested the woman, he should not have been killed. She condemned the whole incident and wrote that the action of Delhi's CM was 'deeply communal'.

Swara further jotted down what happened with the people who lynched Muslims in the country, and asked for justice for them. Her last note read, "Tarun should not have been killed, no matter what the provocation. All the rest of the narrative is the worst kind of political opportunism. We don't need to fall for it."

Tarun Khatki Killing Incident

According to reports, a six-year-old girl from Tarun's family threw a water ballon on a burqa-clad woman on Holi, which turned into a brawl between the two families, who have been neighbours for the past many years. Reportedly, during the fight, Tarun was hit on the head, and he passed away.