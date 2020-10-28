'It will inspire all the kids': Ajay Devgn says about 'Chhalaang'

One of the most awaited films of the year, Chhalaang is all set to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and the trailer was recently unveiled. The film has created a buzz for the inspirational storyline.

Speaking about the movie, producer Ajay Devgn says the film will leave a positive impact on the minds of parents as well as kids. “I think the whole script is very inspirational. As Luv has correctly pointed out there have been films about coaches and players but there is no film that is based on kids," Ajay shares.

Adding further he says, “It will inspire all the kids and I hope it does inspire all the parents also, they should push their children. It is a combination where parents and children have to work together and when they do how they are going to enjoy life and progress."

Chhalaang is a hilarious, yet inspirational journey of a PT master from a school in Northern India. Montu is a typical PT master for who, it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for the stake, including Neelu who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done: Teach.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film features Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on November 13.