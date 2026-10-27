'It Was Not Real': Mary Kom Says Her Biopic Starring Priyanka Chopra Showed Only 10% Of Her Struggle And Hard Work

Boxing champion Mary Kom expressed disappointment with her 2014 biopic, starring Priyanka Chopra, saying the film failed to capture the full extent of her struggles and hard work. Following her exit from Bigg Boss 20, the boxer opened up about the movie and her life journey.

Mary believes that the film presented only a small part of what she went through to establish herself as one of India’s most celebrated sporting icons. She also spoke about how audiences perceived her before and after her appearance on Bigg Boss.

Mary Kom says her biopic was ‘not real’

When asked whether she would like to see a sequel to her biopic, Mary said she did not think another film was necessary at this point.

“I don’t think there should be a sequel now; everybody knows my story. My career and journey have already been shown in the film and my book Unbreakable. However, the biopic was not real. I felt some parts of the story were not real. Only 10 per cent of my struggle and hard work was shown in it. If you read the book, only then can you see my struggle and hard work. The remaining life I don’t know what will happen, but the future will be smooth, and happy, I wish that. People want to know if there will be room for love in my life. I will decide if that happens in the future,” she told Indian Express.

Mary Kom says she showed her real self on Bigg Boss 20

Mary spoke about her time on Bigg Boss and addressed how viewers perceived her personality. She maintained that she had been genuine throughout her stay in the house and saw the show as an opportunity to let people understand her better.

“I was not fake. Those who know me very well will know. It felt like it was the correct time. People had judged me in a different manner, but I didn’t care. I know people love me, and now they know the real Mary Kom too. I wanted to show them the person who reached here after working so hard in life. I sacrificed my entire life. Who would be able to play for 20 years? I proved with my actions how real I was. You cannot fake it for seven weeks. Sometimes I wondered how I would live like this, but I enjoyed it,” she reportedly said.

Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom biopic

Released in 2014, Mary Kom featured actress Priyanka Chopra in the lead role and was directed by Omung Kumar. The biographical sports drama followed Mary's journey from her early life in Manipur to becoming a world champion boxer.

The film also explored the challenges she faced while balancing her professional career with motherhood and family responsibilities. The film had received critical acclaim and won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.