'It Is Unfair To Ask This To One Actor': Meghna Gulzar's Strong Reaction When Asked Kareena Kapoor Khan About Actresses Being Trolled For Outfits

Meghna Gulzar's Strong Reaction On Actresses Being Trolled On Social Media |

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Meghna Gulzar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran attended the trailer launch of Daayra in Mumbai on Monday. The film's trailer has grabbed everyone's attention, and it is said to be inspired by many true events in India. At the event, Kareena was asked if she has a daayra (boundary) about the clothes that she wears on screen, as the actresses are being trolled online for wearing a certain outfit. While Bebo was hesitant to answer, Meghna decided to answer it.

The filmmaker said, "Uss film mein ek female ka ya ek male ka kya character hai uss hisab se unko dress kiya jayega (In a film, a female or a male will be dressed according to their character). It depends on the character. It is unfair to ask this to one actor."