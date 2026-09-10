'It Is Disappointing But...': Tusshar Kapoor On Dealing With Flop Films, Says His Work Ethic Is Strong - FPJ Exclusive

Tusshar Kapoor On Dealing With Flop Films, Says His Work Ethic Is Strong - FPJ Exclusive |

Bollywood actor and producer Tusshar Kapoor opened up about how he dealt with the lows and failures in his career. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Tusshar revealed that he kept reminding himself, “You can't stop. There is no turning back.” He also said that he has always believed there is a larger plan and a higher power guiding his journey.

Talking about how he navigated the highs and lows of his career, Tusshar said he never allowed his professional journey to affect his approach towards work. The actor said, “My work ethic is strong. I have never been arrogant about my work or about success. And likewise, I don't take toxicity very seriously either.” He acknowledged that highs and lows are an inevitable part of every actor’s career.

Tusshar further explained that he focused on the bigger picture instead of allowing failures to overwhelm him. He said, “I looked at the larger picture. This is my growth, this is my learning curve.” Reflecting on his reaction to films that did not perform well, the Golmaal actor said, “I never took flop films as painfully. It is disappointing, but I used to move on with it.”

Tusshar also acknowledged that success often followed periods of failure. “Every actor goes through it,” he said, adding that knowing others experience similar highs and lows brings a sense of lightness and perspective.

Later, talking about his father and legendary actor Jeetendra’s advice, Tusshar recalled that his father would tell him, “Don't think too much about ye picture karunga, ye nahi karunga. Just keep walking. We don't know what will work and what will not.” Tusshar said he realised the importance of his father’s advice later in life, especially after becoming more selective about the projects he took on.

Tusshar Kapoor is best known for films such as Golmaal, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum and The Dirty Picture. Looking ahead, Tusshar is set to return to the franchise with Golmaal 5, which is currently listed for a 2027 release.