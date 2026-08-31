'It Is Deeply Disturbing...': Arjun Reddy Actress Shalini Pandey Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated; Urges Not To Share Or Download

Arjun Reddy Actress Shalini Pandey Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated; Urges Not To Share Or Download |

A video allegedly featuring Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey recently went viral on social media, leaving netizens questioning whether it was real or AI-generated. Addressing the video, Shalini took to social media and issued a clarification, stating that the clip is fake and has been created using artificial intelligence. “I want to address a fake, AI-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online,” Shalini wrote.

The actress, who is known for films including Arjun Reddy, Idli Kadai, Rahu Ketu and Maharaj, further clarified, “The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me.” She also expressed concern over the misuse of technology to target individuals, particularly women.

“It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women,” Shalini said. She condemned such abuse and stressed that the misuse of technology to harass or harm people should never be normalised.

Shalini also urged social media users not to share, forward or download the video if they come across it online. Instead, she asked people to report the content immediately.

“If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately,” she wrote.

Concluding her statement, Shalini urged everyone to be “responsible and mindful” and help stop the circulation of the fake video instead of giving it further reach by engaging with or sharing the content.

The viral video showed Shalini allegedly posing topless while covering her chest with her hands, before turning around and laughing at the camera. The clip soon spread across social media, leaving netizens questioning its authenticity and wondering whether it was real or AI-generated.

Shalini is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. She began her acting journey with theatre in Jabalpur before making her film debut with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy in 2017. Her portrayal of Preethi Shetty opposite Vijay Deverakonda became her big break, with the film’s success catapulting her to fame. She later appeared in films including Mahanati, 118, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Maharaj.