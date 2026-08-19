'It Is AI': Pakistani Actress Meera's Househelp Denies Fight With Her After Alleged Assault Video Goes Viral - Watch

Meera's Househelp Denies Fight With Her | Instagram

Pakistani actress Meera made headlines as a video of her allegedly physically assaulting her househelp went viral on social media. Another video of the househelp, named Yasmeen, also made it to social media, in which she claimed that Meera had beaten her, and she also showed injuries on her face.

But now, another video has surfaced on social media, in which Yasmeen states that the circulating video is AI-generated. She said, "My name is Yasmeen, and I am working with baaji Meera. Nothing has happened between us; we haven't fought. Baaji is very nice, and I am still working in her house. The video is false; it is made using AI." Watch the videos below...

Police Confirm Footage Is Old

According to reports, the video of Meera allegedly physically assaulting her househelp is an old one, and it was confirmed by the police. Reportedly, the footage is from June 2026, and the matter has already been investigated.

According to The Express Tribune, police confirmed that the issue was resolved mutually between the maid and Meera, and the former recorded a statement saying she did not want to pursue any legal action against the actress.

Meera Movies

Meera made her acting comeback this year with a film titled Psycho, which was released in May this year. The film had an average run at the box office.

In India, Meera rose to fame with the movie Nazar, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt's wife, Soni Razdan. She later starred in Bollywood films like Kasak, Paanch Ghantey Mien Paanch Crore, Bhadaas, and Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment. However, she failed to make a mark in India.

Meera Announces New Film

Meanwhile, a few days ago, she announced her new film on Instagram titled English English Lahore. Reportedly, she also has films like Chaa Jaa Re and Oscar lined up.