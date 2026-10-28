'It Had Several Polarised Responses...': Karan Johar Admits Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Had Flaws, Calls Film Personal Story

Karan Johar Calls Ae Dil Hai Mushkil His Personal Story | Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor, completed 10 years of its release on Wednesday, October 28. Reflecting on the film’s significance in his life, Karan called it a "personal story" inspired by his own experiences of love, longing and heartbreak. He also acknowledged that the film had its flaws and received polarised responses, particularly to its third act.

Karan Johar Shares Heartfelt Note On Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's 10th Anniversary

KJo shared a video from the film and wrote, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil… will always be a personal story to me… a culmination of many pieces of my pursuits of love and longing and perhaps also many of my own heartbreaks… At possibly one of the most vulnerable moments of my life, I realised that one-sided love did not need remorse or sympathy… it didn’t warrant pain or empathy… all it needed was deep and intense understanding that the power of love is so much larger than the reciprocation of the same."

Check it out:

Karan Johar Admits Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Had Flaws

Admitting that the film had its flaws, Karan added, "I do admit that it wasn’t without its flaws and had several polarised responses… especially to its third act. BUT truth be told, I would have still told it the same way even today, with its flaws… with its perceived imperfections…"

Johar further reflected on the film’s central theme of unrequited love, saying that a decade ago, he told a story about “ek tarfa pyaar” (one-sided love). He added that while the essence of the film revolved around unrequited love, his affection for everyone who embraced the story remained unconditional.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released on October 28, 2016. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, the film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lisa Haydon and Fawad Khan, with special appearances by Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.