'Isko Main Thik Karungi': Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Ram Kapoor-Shreya Kalra Face-Off In Lock Upp Promo- VIDEO

Netflix India has released a new promo of its upcoming reality show Lock Upp, in which Shreya Kalra is seen questioning Ram Kapoor over his past controversial remarks. As the promo quickly went viral, Rakhi Sawant also reacted to the clip with a cryptic comment, leaving fans divided over whom she was referring to.

Sharing her reaction, Rakhi wrote, "Is haraman ko mai thik karungi (sic)." However, it remains unclear whether her comment was directed at Ram Kapoor or Shreya Kalra. The ambiguity sparked debate in the comments section, with several users trying to decode her statement. One user wrote, "Haraman is used for female, not male," leading many to believe that Rakhi may have been referring to Shreya.

In the promo, Shreya tells Ram, "You have such a big platform. There are so many people watching you, Ram Kapoor. You need to take accountability for that. You are 52, you're still learning. That's a big shock to me honestly."

Responding to her remarks, Ram calmly said that he had already taken accountability for his statements and that his response had been published publicly. He said, "I hope all my life I learn. I hope till I die I learn. I hope I am a child till I die."

He further added, "I took accountability long back. I said on the front page, 'guilty as charged.' Please read that article." Ram also apologised to Shreya, stating that they simply hold different perspectives on the issue.

While Shreya did not explicitly mention the controversy she was referring to, many viewers believe she was alluding to the backlash Ram Kapoor faced during the promotions of Mistry. The actor had landed in controversy after allegedly making inappropriate and sexually toned remarks during media interactions, which reportedly left members of the show's promotional and media teams uncomfortable. The incident eventually led to Ram being dropped from the remaining promotional activities of the series. Addressing the controversy later, the actor admitted that he had made the remarks he was accused of and stated, "I am guilty as charged," while maintaining that he never intended to offend anyone and apologised to those who felt hurt by his comments.