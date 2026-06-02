Ishq Mastana From Main Vaapas Aaunga Unveiled On Vedang Raina's Birthday - Watch Video

Ishq Mastana From Main Vaapas Aaunga Unveiled On Vedang Raina's Birthday |

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga promises a moving tale of love, longing and belonging, and continues to build excitement among audiences with every new glimpse into its world. After the soulful charm of Kya Kamaal Hai, the playful energy of Maskara, and the emotional depth of Vo Nahin, the makers have now unveiled their latest track, Ishq Mastana, a vibrant celebration of life, love, friendship, and togetherness.

More than just a song, Ishq Mastana captures the essence of a Panjab that dances, sings, and embraces life with a spirit that remains unchanged across generations. Rooted in the simple happiness of being alive among your people, the song celebrates crowded homes, buzzing college corridors, shared laughter, spontaneous dancing, and friendships that last a lifetime. For the Grewal women of Keenu’s (Vedang Raina) family, an ordinary afternoon transforms into a festival of joy, while for the college friends, it becomes a moment to sing louder, dance longer, and create memories that stay with them forever.

Set against the backdrop of life before Partition, the song beautifully captures a world where every gathering felt like a celebration. Beneath its infectious energy lies a fascinating musical landscape where Panjabi folk blends seamlessly with the jazz and swing influences that once echoed through undivided India. Ishq Mastana serves as a heartfelt tribute to that era, a moment suspended in music, where laughter came easily and feet never stopped tapping.

Adding another layer of depth to the track is the fact that its central refrain, “Haman Hai Ishq Mastana, Haman Ko Hoshiyari Kya,” originates from the timeless verses of Sant Kabir, bringing together centuries-old wisdom with contemporary cinematic storytelling.

The song features Vedang Raina in a joyous, carefree avatar alongside Sharvari, highlighting their effortless chemistry and youthful energy. The track also offers glimpses of Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. Sung by the evergreen Mohit Chauhan along with Nargis and Pooja Tiwari, composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, and penned by the profound Irshad Kamil, Ishq Mastana is an uplifting musical experience that blends tradition with modernity.

The release of Ishq Mastana also arrives as a special treat on Vedang Raina’s birthday, making the occasion even more memorable for fans.

Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary & Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will showcase in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music is on Tips Music.