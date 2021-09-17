Is Shah Rukh Khan’s next titled Lion? Deets inside!

Shah Rukh Khan has been quite secretive about his next with director Atlee, which also stars Nayanthara and Priyamani. But, the efforts to keep the details about the movie, including its title, under wraps fell apart after a permission letter was leaked online, which mentioned the movie’s name as Lion. The news spread like wildfire after a local production house in Pune, called Sun Day Films, submitted a letter seeking permission to shoot at Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station.

Sun Day Films is serving as the line producer in Pune for Red Chillies Entertainment, which is bankrolling the film. Though the name of the film has been mentioned as Lion on the letter, sources in the know say it is a tentative title put out so that the actual one is not revealed.

Lion is Nayanthara’s first film with Shah Rukh, and Priyamani is reuniting with SRK after Chennai Express. “Right now, no comments. I can’t say anything,” was the response when we reached out to Priyamani regarding the film.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:00 AM IST