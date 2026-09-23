Is National Film Award Winner Sanjay Mishra Writing His Autobiography?

President Droupadi Murmu (L) & Sanjay Mishra (R) |

In a day and age where it seems that everything that an actor wears from top to bottom is decided by a stylist, and some who can't even hold their own coffee mugs, Sanjay Mishra stands out in a different league. On the day he was to receive the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for Bhakshak (2024) at the 72nd National Film Awards, Mishra put out a video where he was seen ironing his pristine white shirt himself, with the caption talking about how ordinary preparations are nothing compared to when one has to prepare to meet the nation's highest authority.

This marks his first National Award after being in the industry for the last 30 years. In Bhakshak, which is based in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, he plays a cameraman who along with a dogged journalist (Bhumi Pednekar) faces several obstacles while trying to expose the abuse of girls at the shelter home.

After the Awards got over, Mishra and the other winners headed back to their hotel for dinner. Post his meal, he stepped outside the lobby. That’s where we sat down beside him and asked him what it was like to play a person behind the lens and the experience of being part of the movie. “So we would have to shoot at any time, sometimes late at night and other times in the morning. What was different for me was the fact that I was playing someone behind the scenes, the cameraman, while normally one is used to play characters that are right in front of the action. It felt that this is a strange life, because aap peeche hi reh jaate ho. There is the pen, which everyone can see, but which ink is making the news?”he told us.

Dream come true

When asked if there was any moment which was special to him because of the appreciation he received for it, Mishra spoke about working on a project with Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn. “It was a dream to work with them- one who’s hair was a style trend and another whose walk was a statement. My father had passed away at that time and one of the main reasons I was doing the movie was so that I could support myself financially. There was a particular dialogue I had delivered, and when they applauded, I was like wow, in front of Sanjay Dutt! That day after the shoot also when there was a party everyone was talking about me,” Mishra shared.

But what everyone should probably be looking forward to is what he revealed during our chat, mentioning that he is writing his autobiography, and already has a publisher on board. “In it, ofcourse, I shall talk about my entire journey, struggles and everything,” he said.

One of these he shared with us, narrating the incident about his debut, the historical TV series, Chanakya (1991), where he fumbled and got nervous during his very first shot. “That’s when a senior told me, ‘Acha hua tumhari shuruat asafalta se shuru hui hai.”