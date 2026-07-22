Is Karanvir Bohra Separating From Teejay Sidhu 20 Years After Marriage? Actor Says 'Don't Want To Talk About It Right Now'

Rumours about actor Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's marriage have been circulating on social media for the past few months. While speculation continues to grow, he has now responded to the ongoing buzz, choosing not to comment on his personal life and requesting privacy.

For those unversed, the rumours first gained attention after fans noticed that Karanvir and Teejay had stopped appearing together on social media. The speculation intensified when eagle-eyed followers pointed out that the actor had unfollowed Teejay on Instagram.

Questions about their relationship further increased after Teejay was not seen in Mumbai following the death of Karanvir's father, Mahendra Bohra, earlier this year.

Karanvir Bohra responds to separation rumours

In an interview with The Times of India, Karanvir refrained from directly addressing the reports about his marriage. However, he made it clear that he does not wish to discuss his personal life publicly.

“I would not like to talk about this right now. When I don't want to discuss something, I respectfully say so, and I hope people respect that,” Karanvir said.

When asked how he deals with constant speculation and online comments about his personal life, the actor said he has learned not to let such things affect him. “I don't let anything bother me. Even when netizens say something nasty, I don't get hurt,” he shared.

About Karanvir and Teejay

Karanvir Bohra and Canadian actor, model and former VJ Teejay Sidhu have been married for nearly two decades. The couple are parents to three daughters—twins Bella and Vienna, born in 2016, and their youngest daughter, Gia Vanessa, who was born in December 2020.

A few years ago, Teejay relocated to Canada with their daughters to provide them with a better educational environment. Since then, the family has been based there, while Karanvir continues to divide his time between Canada and Mumbai, balancing family life with his acting commitments.

Karanvir is best known for television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai and Naagin 2. He has also appeared in reality shows including Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Lock Upp. Apart from acting, he has also ventured into production and direction.