Is Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Getting Married? Speculation Spark As 'And The Preparations Begin' Post Goes Viral– Watch VIDEO

Is Tanya Mittal getting married? A recent social media post has sparked speculation about her wedding. Her latest posts appear to hint at a possible marriage. But is it really happening? And if so, who is the groom? Let’s take a closer look at her posts to find out whether a wedding is truly underway.

Tanya recently shared two back-to-back posts on her Instagram feed, hinting at a possible wedding. The first post shows her wearing a red-colored wedding lehenga. She twirls in the lehenga after coming out of the trial room and captioned the post, "And the preparations begin." The second post shows her in a blue-colored lehenga. As she comes out of the trial room, Tanya says to the attendees, "Tum log ko aisa to nahi lag raha, Bigg Boss phir se chalu ho gaya." She captioned this post, "Yeh lehenga unko pasand aayega?"

Reacting to the posts, one user wrote, "Tanya ki Shaadi hone waali hai. To kya reddit par February ki Shaadi ki news break hui thi ..wo sach thi?" While many congratulated the Bigg Boss 19 contestant on her alleged wedding, others expressed doubt. One tweeted, "My instincts are screaming that it's not her wedding! Woh Tanya hai.....aise hi shaadi announce krdegiii?" Another added, "Mereko lag raha kuch achha hi dhamaka karne waali hain Tanya so let's wait guys. My gut feeling says itni jaldi to shaadi nahi karne waali."

Tanya has not yet officially confirmed whether a wedding is happening. So, we will have to wait for further updates and official confirmation.

Tanya Mittal is an Indian entrepreneur, influencer and reality TV personality who gained nationwide attention after a viral video she shared about her experience at Maha Kumbh 2025. She is the founder of her own lifestyle brand Handmade with Love by Tanya and has over 2.5 million Instagram followers. Tanya gained nationwide popularity with her appearance as a contestant in Bigg Boss 19.