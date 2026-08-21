Irumudi X Review: 'Theatres Turned Into Temples', 'Routine Plot': Ravi Teja Starrer Gets Decent Response From Netizens

Irumudi X Review | Instagram

Telugu actor Ravi Teja's last few films like Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Mass Jathara, Mr. Bachchan, Eagle, and others failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, the actor is back on the big screen with his new movie Irumudi, which is directed by Shiva Nirvana and also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead role. Many people have already watched the film, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Theatres turned into temples🙏🏻😌 Blockbuster movie with power packed performance. Thanks to Team Irumudi for making this day special, @gvprakash Anna did a wonderful work with the background score🙏🏻Vintage Ravi Anna Comeback ❤️ @RaviTeja_offl , @priya_Bshankar nailed every scene (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Nothing new. Routine plot with slow narration. Even devotional connection didn't save. Don't expect much on Dj version of villadi song. YouTube dj version was far better. Climax was somewhat good (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Strictly average!! Could’ve been much more better. Shiva Nirvana’s weak writing holds the film back from reaching it’s full potential. Ravi Teja did well this time. Far better than his recent outings. Box office should follow (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Theatres turned into temples🙏🏻😌 Blockbuster movie with power packed performance. Thanks to Team Irumudi for making this day special, @gvprakash Anna did a wonderful work with the background score🙏🏻Vintage Ravi Anna Comeback ❤️ @RaviTeja_offl, @priya_Bshankar nailed every scene pic.twitter.com/zQXQfwOPjD — Rakesh Patnaikᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Shivasanmukh) August 21, 2026

Just watched #Irumudi.



It's a feel good movie. Ravanna Acting 🔥. Second half lo vache Emotioins kani twists gani chala baga chupincharu. Music #GVPrakash ichi padesadu. Mallepula pallaki song ki Theatres Temples ga Maray.



Naa Rating 4 out of 5.



Andaru families tho chudochu. pic.twitter.com/rN7HEFXRrd — Vivek Arjun (@VivekRakoti) August 21, 2026

Nothing new. Routine plot with slow narration. Even devotional connection didn't save. Don't expect much on Dj version of villadi song. YouTube dj version was far better. Climax was somewhat good. #Irumudi https://t.co/5WQ6Wvxpp5 — Simon (@ichowdary9) August 21, 2026

Strictly average!!

Could’ve been much more better



Shiva Nirvana’s weak writing holds the film back from reaching it’s full potential



Ravi Teja did well this time

Far better than his recent outings

Box office should follow 👍🏻👍🏻#Irumudi pic.twitter.com/L5mpn9VPUA — WILD SAALE🔥 (@thokkaloteja) August 21, 2026

#Irumudi Review:



A gripping first half packed with emotion & suspense, followed by twists, action and a powerful climax! 💥



Ravi Teja’s performance, father-daughter emotion & the ‘Mallepoola Pallaki’ action sequence are the highlights. ❤️‍🔥



Rating: 3/5 💜💥 pic.twitter.com/43cvrEpQMi — CineWorldX (@CineWorldX) August 21, 2026

Well, the movie has received mixed to positive reviews from netizens.

Irumudi Box Office Collection

Irumudi is expected to perform well on its first day, and if the footfalls in the evening and night shows get better, the collection can reach a double-digit amount.

Teja's last release, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, had only collected Rs. 2.60 crore on its first day. But, Irumudi is expected to surely earn more than that.

Will Ravi Teja Score A Hit?

It will be interesting to see if Ravi Teja will finally get a hit at the box office or not. Apart from Telugu, Irumudi has also been dubbed and released in Tamil.