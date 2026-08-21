Irumudi X Review: 'Theatres Turned Into Temples', 'Routine Plot': Ravi Teja Starrer Gets Decent Response From Netizens

Telugu actor Ravi Teja's last few films like Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Mass Jathara, Mr. Bachchan, Eagle, and others failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, the actor is back on the big screen with his new movie Irumudi, which is directed by Shiva Nirvana and also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead role. Many people have already watched the film, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).
A netizen tweeted, "Theatres turned into temples🙏🏻😌 Blockbuster movie with power packed performance. Thanks to Team Irumudi for making this day special, @gvprakash Anna did a wonderful work with the background score🙏🏻Vintage Ravi Anna Comeback ❤️ @RaviTeja_offl , @priya_Bshankar nailed every scene (sic)."
Another X user wrote, "Nothing new. Routine plot with slow narration. Even devotional connection didn't save. Don't expect much on Dj version of villadi song. YouTube dj version was far better. Climax was somewhat good (sic)."
One more netizen tweeted, "Strictly average!! Could’ve been much more better. Shiva Nirvana’s weak writing holds the film back from reaching it’s full potential. Ravi Teja did well this time. Far better than his recent outings. Box office should follow (sic)." Check out the tweets below...
Well, the movie has received mixed to positive reviews from netizens.
Irumudi Box Office Collection
Irumudi is expected to perform well on its first day, and if the footfalls in the evening and night shows get better, the collection can reach a double-digit amount.
Teja's last release, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, had only collected Rs. 2.60 crore on its first day. But, Irumudi is expected to surely earn more than that.
Will Ravi Teja Score A Hit?
It will be interesting to see if Ravi Teja will finally get a hit at the box office or not. Apart from Telugu, Irumudi has also been dubbed and released in Tamil.