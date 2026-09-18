Irumudi On OTT: Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action-Drama? |

Irumudi is an action drama film written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, the film stars Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar, among others. The film was released on August 21, 2026, and opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. It was a commercial success at the box office, breaking several box office and footfall records in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is one of the most profitable films in the history of Telugu cinema.

Irumudi: Where to watch?

Ravi Teja's Irumudi is now streaming on Netflix.The film has earned a worldwide gross collection of approximately Rs 238.65 crore by its 28th day of release. Sharing the film's poster, the streaming platform wrote, "Watch Irumudi on Netflix, out 18 September in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Explore Irumudi, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for 'Southverse' on Netflix."

About Irumudi

The film is set in a small village in Andhra Pradesh and tells the tale of Trinath (portrayed by Ravi Teja), a father who drinks alcohol every day and enjoys a tranquil existence with his wife and child. Things take a turn in Trinath's life when his daughter asks him to avoid violence and alcohol. He chooses to undertake the Ayyappa Deeksha, a 41-day spiritual vow or vratham observed by Lord Ayyappa's devotees.

Since Trinath must adhere to the vow, he is compelled to stop drinking, prompting him to introspect and confront his turbulent history.

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Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi extend warm wishes to Irumudi team

Following the success of Irumudi, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan met Ravi Teja, along with the director of the film, Shiva Nirvana, and the producers of the film. Chiranjeevi presented bouquets to the members of the team and congratulated the Irumudi team.