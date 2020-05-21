Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares precious moment from actor's life

Mumbai: The late Irrfan Khan's son Babil has shared some beautiful moments from the acclaimed actor's life.

Babil shared a gamut of pictures of Irrfan surrounded by school children. In the image, Irrfan is seen wearing a hat, sunglasses, shirt and jeans as he interacts with the young children.

"I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet," Babil captioned the image.

Actor Ishaan Khatter commented: "Precious".

Babil had recently shared a video of Irrfan taking a dip in ice-cold water.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier the same week. However, he succumbed to his ailment.