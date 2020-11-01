Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, hints at movie debut

Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who often shares heartwarming images of his late father on Instagram, hinted at his acting debut in a recent post. Babil, 23, who is studying acting in London, recently shared a throwback picture of his father from the day Irrfan saw him performing on stage.
Taking to Instagram, Babil wrote alongside the photo: "Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage."
Commenting on the photo, one user, team_babil, said, “Waiting for you to appear on screen.” Responding to that, Babil commented, “Soon.”
Check out the comment here:
While there isn’t any official news about Babil’s debut his response definitely suggests that the star kid has set his eyes on the big screen and is en route Bollywood. We just have to wait and see when that happens.
Babil, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a picture from Irrfan’s six-month death anniversary. And before that he shared a picture of Irrfan's grave, freshly coated with white paint and flowers.
