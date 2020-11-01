Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, hints at movie debut

Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who often shares heartwarming images of his late father on Instagram, hinted at his acting debut in a recent post. Babil, 23, who is studying acting in London, recently shared a throwback picture of his father from the day Irrfan saw him performing on stage.

Taking to Instagram, Babil wrote alongside the photo: "Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage."

Commenting on the photo, one user, team_babil, said, “Waiting for you to appear on screen.” Responding to that, Babil commented, “Soon.”

Check out the comment here: