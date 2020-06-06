'Irrfan Khan had strange understanding of rain', says son Babil

Mumbai: Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has been sharing memories of the former, ever since he died in April.
On Saturday, Babil took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture in which Irrfan is seen feeding a camel, revealing his "strange" quality of understanding rain.
"He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him," Babil wrote.
Irrfan's fans were naturally impressed.
A user commented: "This is so beautiful.You would feel his essence every time it will rain. He was a simple human being who found joy in the most simplest things."
Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year long battle with cancer. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons -- Babil and Ayaan.
