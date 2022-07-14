IPL founder Lalit Modi announces he is dating actress Sushmita Sen; see pics |

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder and fugitive Indian businessman Lalit Modi on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

In a tweet, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After many on social media assumed the two had gotten married, Modi clarified saying that they were only dating.

"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he wrote in another tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)