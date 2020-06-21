International Yoga Day 2020: Be a part of 'One World Yoga Anthem’

The Yoga Institute of India, in collaboration with celebrity yoga expert Shrradha Setalvad, will be celebrating International Yoga Day with ‘One World Yoga Anthem’. Yoga originated in India over 5000 years ago, and has spread across the world since then. People from all walks of life, and from all over the globe have come together to revel the wonder that is this ancient spiritual art. Prime Minister Narendra Modi established International Yoga Day to commemorate this art which is so deeply rooted and imbibed in Indian history and culture.

Presented by Times Music Spiritual, this anthem will feature Shrradha Setalvad, a luminary of the yoga world with two decades of experience under her belt, creating a powerful light sound display of yoga asanas such as lotus and peacock poses, the national emblems of India, which are beautifully drawn out in the Galaxy as constellations. One World is a visual masterpiece, which aims to make each viewer transcend to the plane of spirituality blessed by Siddhanath Gurunath, with the powerful and resounding sound of ‘Om’.

Celebrating this iconic day with fervour are a number of Bollywood stars like Juhi Chawla, Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree and Saiee Manjerekar, among others. The video unites yoga enthusiasts from all over, and also features internationally acclaimed yogis such a Kino Mac Gregor from Miami, USA and Miguel Sant’ana from Brisbane, Australia. The video also pays homage to the frontline warriors, the doctors, policemen and essential service providers, who have been working tirelessly to get us through the pandemic of coronavirus.

The Founder and Director of Infina First Wellness, Shyna Setalvad says, “Breath is the only thing that connects us all. We all need to go back to Mother Nature to breathe air. Let us all be ONE with Mother Earth.”The video which is sure to inspire viewers to dedicate time and energy to this rejuvenating ancient practice, will have a global digital launch via Facebook Live and YouTube Live today at 10.05 am, on Times Music Spiritual’s channels.