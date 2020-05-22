International Biodiversity Day: Dia Mirza says nature has solutions to all our problems

Mumbai: “Every breath of air we take, every mouthful of food we eat, depends upon a healthy natural world.” This statement by Sir David Attenborough is a simple and effective description of the delicate balance between man and nature. A balance that Dia Mirza has focused on in her conversations on environmental and wildlife conservation in the country. May 22nd declared as the International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) by the United Nations 20 years ago, presents a theme that couldn’t ring truer now more than ever before — “Our solutions are in nature”.

As an invisible virus engulfs the globe, Dia reiterates that so much of what is happening to mankind bears unmistakable ties with nature and the environment. “All of our solutions have always been in nature. It’s a message we have heard numerous times before but as a planet are recognizing it only now,” Mirza says.

According to the UN, around 25% of all animal and plant species are threatened with extinction globally. The International Day for Biological Diversity is an effort to create conversations on the importance of biodiversity and draw attention to the biodiversity loss we are faced with. As the world battles the coronavirus, this day and its theme emphasizes hope, solidarity, and the importance of working together at all levels to build a future of life in harmony with nature.

“Today, more than ever, we as a planet are called to reflect on our relationship with the natural world. The pandemic has unmistakably highlighted how our bond with the environment has existed well-before everything else. Everything we do, are and will be, is ultimately tied to nature to create one people and planet,” Dia said.

The UN has also shared a message to “Build back better” after the tumultuous year 2020 has been. Dia believes that while it all seems really difficult right now, it is, in fact, an opportunity to reflect and find solutions. She says. “I truly believe that nature repairs itself and never stops giving. But we must learn to give back as well because only then can people and planet coexist in pure harmony.”

Today’s day is promoted as a chance for the world to “bend the curve” on biodiversity loss for the benefit of humans and all life on Earth.Dia believes that the creative arts, cinema, documentaries, and photography are powerful tools for social change and conservation, and this International Biodiversity Day she urges people to adapt and adopt a lifestyle that increases the resilience of nations and communities as we recover from this pandemic.