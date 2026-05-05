'Instagram Is Truly My Calling': Nauheed Cyrusi Opens Up On Losing Work For Refusing Kissing Scenes, Alleges Producers Withheld Payments

Nauheed Cyrusi says she lost roles for refusing kissing scenes | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Nauheed Cyrusi, popularly known for the iconic song Maula Mere Maula from the 2006 film Anwar, explained why she has been largely absent from the big screen in recent years. Last seen in the 2021 show Bombay Begums, she is now a well-known content creator and recently addressed a fan’s question about her upcoming work, revealing that she lost several roles because she refused to do kissing scenes.

Nauheed Cyrusi Says She Lost Roles For Refusing Kissing Scenes

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Nauheed said, "While it’s a great time to be in the film world and all, but one of the things they make you sign in your contract is that you have to be very comfortable making out and kissing. And I just feel like, abhi toh faaltoon mein bhi they just keep adding kissing scenes and all. And I’m sorry to say,but I just don’t think we look good on-screen kissing. I don’t know what it is. Either they just don’t know how to shoot it well, I don’t know."

She stated that she would often be rejected even before she could formally say yes or no, as it was already assumed she would decline due to her discomfort with kissing scenes.

Check it out:

'I Never Got That Payment'

She also alleged how producers would hold back payments, Nauheed said, "Now imagine I finish shooting, okay? And like the producer holds on to about 25 percent of your payment. A lot of times I never got that payment. Like it just never came. They would say, arre picture acchi nahi hui, chali nahi, falani nahi…And I’m just like, but I did my part. You know, there’s a contract and who am I to sue them, right? I’m not going to be able to do that."