Inside Dibyendu Bhattacharya's Surreal Ganpati Celebrations: 'This Is Our 20th Year Bringing Bappa Home' | FPJ Exclusive | File Pic

Dibyendu shared how the tradition of bringing Bappa home began the year his son was born. Talking about the special milestone, Dibyendu said, “This is our 20th year bringing Bappa home. I have been living here for almost 26 years. We started bringing Bappa home the year our son was born. My son is 21 years old now. There was one year when we could not bring Bappa home because of my mother’s demise. Apart from that, we have been bringing Bappa home every year. So, this is our 20th year of bringing Bappa home.”

The actor also spoke about how he manages his work commitments during the festival. For Dibyendu, the three days of Ganpati celebrations are dedicated entirely to Bappa, and he makes sure to inform people well in advance that he will be unavailable during this time. “I have a fixed plan for these three days of Ganpati celebrations. I inform people a year in advance that they should leave me alone for those three days. I have to stay at home, be with Bappa and spend time with Bappa. We have an open invitation at our home. We don't give friends, guests and acquaintances specific time slots. They can come whenever they want. So, sometimes we have a lot of people over. At times, a lot of people gather at home and we have to attend to everyone and give them our time because they have all come for Bappa.”

While the arrival of Bappa fills his home with positivity, celebrations and the warmth of friends and guests, Dibyendu admits that Visarjan brings a sense of sadness and emptiness. “We feel very sad. It feels empty after Visarjan. The smell of the house, the atmosphere of the house, everything changes. The positivity that comes from people visiting, the conversations, the number of people who come over - everything changes. There are some guests and friends who come only for Ganpati and we get to meet them just once a year, so it becomes even more special. It makes the experience even more enjoyable," he said.