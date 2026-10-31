'Insecurity Is Loud': Netizens Slam Bhansali Productions Over Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Post Following Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Trailer

Eetha Vs Gangubai Kathiawadi | YouTube / X

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. But his production house's social media handle has been facing a lot of flak lately. A couple of days ago, on Karwa Chauth, the X account of Bhansali Productions shared pictures of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and they were slammed for it. Now, on Friday, after the trailer of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha was released, the production house shared a post about Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Bhansali Productions tweeted, "Duniya uski kahaani likh rahi thi, Gangubai ne kalam apne haath mein le li (sic)." Check out the post below...

Duniya uski kahaani likh rahi thi, Gangubai ne kalam apne haath mein le li ✨ #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaa08 [ Bhansali Productions, Bollywood Movies, Hindi Cinema, Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi ] https://t.co/U0OmTefn07 — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) October 30, 2026

Netizens react to Bhansali Productions' post

Many netizens are slamming the production house and claiming that the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi are insecure about Eetha.

A netizen tweeted, "This is how you show your insecurity, like seriously fans are okay but production page doing this childish stuff?? (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Such a cheap move, posting it on the day #EethaTrailer released (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Imagine being this bothered by Shraddha’s success. The jealousy and insecurity are loud!! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Alia Bhatt vs Shraddha Kapoor

There's no direct connection between Eetha and Gangubai Kathiawadi. But Alia and Shraddha are considered competitors in the industry, and the social media wars between their fans have always grabbed everyone's attention.

People are comparing Eetha to Gangubai Kathiawadi, as both are female-centric movies. While the latter had done decent business at the box office, everyone is keen to see what response the former will get at the ticket windows.

Eetha release date

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha was supposed to release in August this year, but the film was postponed to avoid the clash with Yash-starrer Toxic. The movie will now release on December 4, 2026.