Indrani Mukerjea Sparks Dating Rumours 7 Years After Divorce, Spotted With Mystery Man At Mumbai Diwali Party; VIDEO Goes Viral

Indrani Mukerjea Spotted With Mystery Man At Diwali Party | Instagram

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, who was accused of murdering her daughter, Sheena Bora, in the high-profile 2012 murder case, has sparked dating rumours after being spotted with a mystery man at a Diwali party in Mumbai. This comes seven years after she and her former husband, Peter Mukerjea, were granted a divorce by a Mumbai family court on October 3, 2019. The former couple tied the knot on November 10, 2002.

Indrani Mukerjea Spotted With Mystery Man At Diwali Party

Videos circulating on social media show Indrani in a striking new look, dressed in a glittery silver gown featuring a front slit. She was also seen posing alongside a man dressed in a black suit, sparking speculation about their relationship.

Indrani Mukerjea Seen With Mystery Man 7 Years After Divorce

According to several paparazzi pages, the mystery man is reportedly a South Mumbai-based businessman. However, Indrani has not yet reacted to the dating rumours.

About The Sheena Bora Case

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, came to light. She spent more than six years in custody before the Supreme Court granted her bail in May 2022. Throughout the case, Indrani has maintained her innocence and denied the allegations against her.

According to the prosecution, 24-year-old Sheena was allegedly strangled inside a car in Mumbai in April 2012 by Indrani, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna. Her body was allegedly burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district. Sheena was Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship.

The murder came to light after Rai reportedly revealed details of the crime during police interrogation following his arrest in a separate Arms Act case.

Indrani's former husband, Peter Mukerjea, was also arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy linked to the murder.