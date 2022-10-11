India's Oscar entry Chhello Show star Rahul Koli dies days before film's release

Rahul Koli, who was a part of India's official entry to Oscars 2023 'Chhello Show' (The Last Film Show), passed away on October 2, just days before the film's official release.

According to a report in Times of India, the 10-year-old breathed his last at a cancer hospital in Ahmedabad after battling leukaemia.

He was being treated at Gujarat Cancer Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad after he was diagnosed with blood cancer.

In 'Chhello Show', Rahul played the role of the lead character Samay's close friend and was pivotal to the film's narrative.

Rahul's family held a prayer meet for the fallen star near Jamnagar on Monday. His father Ramu Koli, who is an autorickshaw driver, informed the portal that Rahul would say their life is set to change post October 14.

The bereaved father mentioned that the 13th day of Rahul's death will coincide with the film's release and that the family is devastated.

'Chhello Show' is a coming-of-age Gujarati drama that has been selected as India's official entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Set in a remote rural village of Saurashtra, the film follows the story of a nine-year-old boy who begins a lifelong love affair with cinema when he bribes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends a summer watching movies from the projection booth.

Inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat, 'Chhello Show' is set at the cusp of the digital revolution.