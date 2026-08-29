India's Got Latent Season 2: Orry-Samay Raina Episode Becomes Most-Watched

India's Got Latent Season 2 Most-Watched Episode | YouTube

The latest episode of India's Got Latent season 2 was released on Friday. It featured Samay Raina, Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Sharon Verma, and Nishant Suri as the judges. While the contestants were good in the show, what grabbed everyone's attention was the banter between Orry and Samay, and Sharon and Samay. Well, it has now been revealed that it became the most-watched episode of IGL.

Orry took to Instagram story to share a screenshot of his conversation with Samay, in which the stand-up comedian was informing him about the response the episode has received. Along with the screenshot, Orry wrote, "Now you know the Orry touch is real (that too within 12 hours)."

The screenshot shows that in just 7 hours and 42 minutes, the episode has got 15.8 million views.

Orry vs Samay

Meanwhile, in the episode, Orry and Samay were roasting each other. During the episode, Orry joked that apart from himself, he doesn't know anyone on the panel. When Samay says he will introduce him to them, Orry says, "I will pass."

Samay jokes and tells the audience, "Iski toh g****d marunga main aaj." Later, the comedian tells Orry that in an interview, he had said that he wants to become a household name, which he is now. Samay added, "That just goes to show that where there's a will there's a gay."

Orry said to Samay Raina "Aukat Mein Raho" pic.twitter.com/oM1AAoDnpR — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriyaa) August 28, 2026

Orry Warns Samay

So, Orry further warned him and said, "Jinn logo se mujhe jaan pehchaan hai na, tum andar jaayega toh tum bahar nahi aayega iss baar. Be careful! Aukaat mein raho."

Samay replies, "Kahan daalega Vantara mein." So, Orry says, "Bandaron ko waha hie dalte hai." He added, "You will live a better life there, you don't have to do all this nonsense."

Well, it was an entertaining episode for sure.