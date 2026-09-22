India's Got Latent Fame Chello Meme's Old Video Goes Viral, Shows Her Confronting Man For Touching Her Inappropriately - Watch

Chello Meme's Old Video Goes Viral | Instagram

Chello Meme, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, became the talk of the town after she appeared in one of the episodes of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent season 2. She won the show and impressed everyone with her rap and conversation that she had with judges. Now, an old video of her from 2021 has gone viral on social media, in which she is seen slamming a man who touched her inappropriately.

In the video, Chello is seen shouting at a man, claiming that he touched her buttocks. She said, "Yeh mera a*s pakad raha tha. Teen chaar baar pakda, maine socha ke bhaiya ne galti se kiya hoga, maine maaf kiya. Par baadme pata chala, jaanbuchkar kiya (He was grabbing my a*s. He grabbed it three to four times. I thought it was a mistake, so I forgave him. But later I found out he was doing it intentionally)." Watch the video below...

Chello made the man tell her sorry and even others who were present there. The man bowed down in front of her and apologised. Reportedly, the incident took place at the Guwahati bus terminal while she was travelling to Delhi.

Netizens React To Chello Meme's Old Video

Reacting to the viral video, a netizen commented, "The beauty of northeast she forgave him so easily stop someone from slapping him. You took such a strong opinion ❤️ God bless you and hope the person learnt a lesson (sic)."

Another Instagram user claimed the same thing happened with her. She wrote, "Same experience happened with me in Guwahati 😢😭 ussne bhi janbujker touch kiya tha (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "These shameful people are never ending, u gave him a good lesson, 🙌 and every woman should do the same. yai toh ladies ko kabhi jeenay hi na daingay. 👏👏 har jagha gandi harkatay (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Clearly, with just one appearance in India's Got Latent, Chello has grabbed everyone's attention, and now, even her old videos are going viral.