India's Best Dancer Season 5 Winner: Ritesh Pal Lifts Trophy With Choreographer Pratik Utekar, Calls It A 'Dream Come True'

Raipur’s Ritesh Pal emerged as the winner of India’s Best Dancer Season 5, lifting the coveted trophy alongside his choreographer Pratik Utekar after a season filled with challenging performances and memorable dance acts.

Ritesh’s victory came after he competed against fellow finalists Dipali Borkar, Prathamesh Mane, Anshika Dhara and Geetanjali Marwaha in the grand finale of Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show. The season followed the theme of ‘India Wala Dance’, with contestants being pushed to explore different dance styles and showcase their versatility.

Ritesh stood out through his consistency and willingness to experiment throughout the competition. He also won the coveted Battle Trophy three times during the season, further strengthening his position as one of the show's standout performers.

His journey reached its finale with a series of performances alongside Pratik, as the duo showcased their skills across multiple dance forms. Their efforts eventually earned them the Season 5 title.

The Grand Finale brought together the show's judges Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, who guided the contestants throughout the season. Actors Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra also joined the celebrations as special guests.

Speaking about his win, Ritesh Pal said, “Dance has always been my passion, and winning India’s Best Dancer Season 5 is a dream come true. I feel truly fortunate to be a part of this journey with Sony Entertainment Television. India Wala Dance pushed me beyond my comfort zone and helped me grow as a performer. I am grateful to Karisma Ma’am, Jaaved Sir, Geeta Maa and Terence Sir for their guidance, with Geeta Maa holding a special place in my heart. A special thank you to my choreographer Pratik Utekar Sir for believing in me and transforming my journey. I have learnt so much from my fellow contestants. This trophy makes every challenge worthwhile.”

Pratik Utekar also spoke about the victory and Ritesh’s growth during the competition. He said, “Winning India’s Best Dancer Season 5 with my shishya Ritesh Pal is an incredibly proud and emotional moment. I am so happy to see his growth, and Ritesh has always trusted my vision and wholeheartedly accepted my guidance. Since we both come from a contemporary dance background, India Wala Dance challenged us to step out of our comfort zone and explore new dance forms. We overcame every challenge together, and lifting this trophy with him makes this victory truly special.”