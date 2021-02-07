Indian pianist and composer Utsav Lal unveils new record called Visangati

Indian pianist/composer Utsav Lal, often known as the ‘Raga Pianist’, is recognised as one of the most talented musicians of his generation. Choosing to perform ragas on the piano, an instrument that has traditionally been considered unsuitable for Indian classical music, Utsav’s creative musical genius, unfailing clarity of technique and rhythmic virtuosity has led him to an impressive career performing at leading global venues like Carnegie Hall (NYC), Southbank Centre (London), The Kennedy Centre (DC).

From his debut album Piano Moods of Indian Ragas on Times Music (2008), Utsav has come a long way with six subsequent releases that include a historic solo recording on the world’s first ever Fluid Piano, The Fluid Piano Album (2016).

Utsav recently released Visangati his seventh record of pure Indian Classical music on piano. “Visangati means quite a few things all at the same time, but actually it’s a Hindi-Sanskrit word, in English it literally means Anomaly, a deviation from the norm. Visangati as a word reflects an integral poly-semantic and ambiguous quality. It sometimes also hints at absurdity or illogicality. When attempting to play Indian classical music on the piano, it is impossible to not acknowledge the contradictions at play in this endeavour,” says 28-year-old Utsav in a telephonic chat from New York where he’s based.