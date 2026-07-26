Indian Idol 16 Winner: Odisha's Jyotirmayee Nayak Lifts Trophy, Says Victory Feels 'Absolutely Surreal'

After months of powerful performances and intense competition, Indian Idol Season 16 has found its winner. Odisha's Jyotirmayee Nayak emerged victorious in the grand finale, defeating fellow finalists Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla to lift the coveted trophy.

Jyotirmayee sealed her win with a performance of Saiyaan O Saiyaan, capping off a memorable journey on the singing reality show. Her consistent performances throughout the season won praise from the judges, celebrity guests and viewers alike, making her one of the strongest contenders from the beginning.

One of the standout moments of her journey came when she performed O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi, earning a standing ovation from veteran actress Hema Malini. Another memorable performance, Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain, moved actress Leena Chandavarkar, who expressed her wish to hear the classic song in Jyotirmayee's voice.

Before stepping onto the Indian Idol stage, Jyotirmayee had already made a name for herself in the Odia music industry. Apart from her singing career, she has also dedicated her time to supporting cancer patients through music therapy, making her journey all the more inspiring.

The star-studded grand finale featured judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, while music legends Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon and Kumar Sanu joined the celebrations as special guests. Actors Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar also graced the finale.

Speaking after her victory, an emotional Jyotirmayee said, "Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I'll always cherish everything I've learnt along the way. I'm immensely grateful to Sony Entertainment Television and Fremantle for giving me this incredible platform to showcase my talent and helping me grow into the artist I am today."

She added, "A heartfelt thank you to our judges, Aditya bhaiya, the entire crew, everyone behind the scenes who worked tirelessly to make this journey so special, my family, friends, and every single person who believed in me and voted for me. This trophy is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who stood by me and made this dream possible. I hope to continue making music that touches hearts, keeps me learning, and makes everyone proud."