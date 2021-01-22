Indian bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal dies at 80

Indian singer Narendra Chanchal, best known for religious songs and hymns passed away. He was 80.
According to a report by Punjab Kesari, Chanchal breathed his last religious songs and hymns. He had been receiving treatment for the last three months owing to ill health.
Chanchal headlined in March 2020, when he sang the famous “corona bhajan” with the lines "Maiya Ji, Kitho aaya corona?” at a Holi event in Paharganj, New Delhi.
Many eminent personalities offered condolences on Twitter.
Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to the microblogging platform and wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family."
Sufi singer Master Saleem stated, "Alvida Narender Chanchal ji."
Chanchal sang a Bollywood song "Beshak Mandir Masjid" for the 1973 film "Bobby" and won Filmfare Best Male Playback Singer Award.
He also released his autobiography called Midnight Singer which narrates the highs and lows of his life.
