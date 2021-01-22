Indian bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal dies at 80

Indian singer Narendra Chanchal, best known for religious songs and hymns passed away. He was 80.

According to a report by Punjab Kesari, Chanchal breathed his last religious songs and hymns. He had been receiving treatment for the last three months owing to ill health.

Chanchal headlined in March 2020, when he sang the famous “corona bhajan” with the lines "Maiya Ji, Kitho aaya corona?” at a Holi event in Paharganj, New Delhi.