Independence Day 2021: Jasmin Bhasin, Meera Deosthale, Vijayendra Kumeria, other reveal what freedom means to them

Jasmin Bhasin

Independence means living life responsibly. India is a progressive nation and we need to value what we have. We should focus on what we can be. As a nation, we have huge potential. I admire Bhagat Singh as he fought and stood for what he believed in.

Vijayendra Kumeria

Independence for me is having the freedom to live life the way you want to, but at the same time being responsible for your own actions. I have been a fan of Bhagat Singh. At a young age like his, having that kind of love for the nation is commendable. For me, he was a hero.

Meera Deosthale

Independence means following your heart and having the freedom to do so. It is nice to be important, but it is more important to be nice. My favourite freedom fighter is Mahatma Gandhi.

Jai Singh

Freedom is the choice to live your life doing what you want to, live where you want to, eat what you like, learn what your heart desires. Freedom is applicable to all aspects of life, and it is not just a term, but it is also about respecting others’ choices. We have come a long way, and apart from the Freedom of Speech, we have several fundamental rights that allow us to follow the lifestyle that we want. My favourite freedom fighter is Bhagat Singh. He lived like a warrior.

Sneh Binny

Freedom is everything; we are not controlled by any other power, person, or country. Indians are controlling India and it’s future. The iron man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is my favourite freedom fighter. And I stand by his idea of unity — If we are all united, then nothing can defeat us.

Zohaeb Farooqui

It’s an emotional as well as proud day for us. Today, the freedom we are enjoying, is because on this day India was established as a free and independent nation due to the efforts of a lot of people. History does make us understand that there are so many people who fought for India’s independence. I value and salute all those who made this day possible for us.

Harjinder Singh

According to me, freedom is about being transparent and not scared of judgmental eyes. It is about social acceptance of who you are no matter which race, cast or class you belong to. Accepting the true version of yourself is real freedom. My favourite freedom fighter is Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life for the nation at a young age. He was a fearless warrior.

Sneha Namanandi

August 15 reminds us of how our freedom fighters passionately fought for the country’s independence. For me, it’s a day when I remind myself that we are powerful, strong and free. My favourite freedom fighter is Bhagat Singh; reading and talking about this brave revolutionary still gives me goosebumps.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 07:00 AM IST