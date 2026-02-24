'In Short Don't Go To Jeju Island': Netizens Slam Indian Embassy Advisory After Indian Influencer Sachin Awasthi's Detention

Netizens Slam Indian Embassy Advisory After Indian Influencer Sachin Awasthi's Detention |

Indian influencer Sachin Awasthi recently shared a video online detailing the difficulties he and his wife faced while traveling to Jeju Island. The post quickly went viral, with many travelers claiming they had experienced similar issues. Amid this, the Indian Embassy in South Korea issued a travel advisory on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The advisory highlighted that Indian travelers have occasionally faced inconveniences while visiting Jeju Island under the visa-waiver scheme. To minimize discomfort, the advisory outlined rules and regulations for travelers, stating, "Entry under the Jeju visa free facility is permitted strictly for short term tourism."

It further instructed travelers to carry a return ticket, hotel reservations, a detailed travel itinerary, and proof of sufficient funds. Passports should be valid for at least six months, and travelers are also advised to have travel insurance.

The advisory warned that "attempting to leave Jeju for mainland Korea without a visa is illegal." The embassy added that any traveler denied entry would be sent back on the next available flight of the same airline.

The advisory received mixed reactions online, with some criticizing it as unhelpful. One user tweeted, "In short and simple language - Don't try to visit South Korea, they're not welcoming you." Another added, "This is not an advisory by India, it is a copy-paste of advisory by Korea! The embassy should clarify why the Indian embassy number was not attended to." Another user claimed, "In short don’t go to any jeju teju shit island to get scammed." People have been questioning the Indian Embaassy who is in South Korea about whether they are helping Indians or Koreans.

This advisory followed Sachin Awasthi’s experience, where he and his wife were reportedly detained for around 38 hours in what he described as “a jail-like condition” on Jeju Island. Sachin shared on social media, "It was similar to a jail with no sunlight and no access to outside."