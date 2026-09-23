Imtiaz Ali's Daughter Ida Ali Gets Engaged To Krish Agrawal; Dances To Shah Rukh Khan's Song Chaiyya Chaiyya - Watch Video

Imtiaz Ali's Daughter Ida Ali Gets Engaged | Instagram

In July this year, Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali revealed on Instagram that her boyfriend, Krish Agrawal, proposed to her. She had shared the pictures and videos of the proposal on social media, which took place in Lofoten, Norway. Now, on Tuesday, Ida got engaged, and Imtiaz took to his Instagram story to inform everyone about it. He shared a picture of Krish putting a ring on Ida's finger and wrote, "Seeking your blessing. The newly engaged Krish and Ida (sic)." Check out his post below...

The engagement was attended by Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, and she took to her Instagram stories to share some pictures and videos from the celebration. In one of the videos, Ida is seen happily dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song Chaiyya Chaiyya. Watch the video below...

Ida-Krish Proposal Goes Viral

In July, when Ida revealed that Krish proposed to her, the pictures and the videos had gone viral, and many celebrities and netizens had congratulated her.

While the two have now got engaged, we wonder if we will get to hear the wedding bells soon.

Ida Ali Movies

Just like her father, Ida is also a writer and a director. She has helmed short films like Lift, Maya, Uljhe Hue, and others. However, she is yet to make her proper Bollywood directorial debut.

Imtiaz Ali Movies

Meanwhile, Imtiaz's last release, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Sharvari and Vedang Raina, became a sleeper hit at the box office after a dull start. While his next project as a director is not yet officially announced, reportedly, the actor will be teaming up with his MVA actors Sharvari and Vedang again for a movie. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Imtiaz is also working on a Netflix series titled O Saathi Re, which stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. While the show is being directed by Arif Ali, Imtiaz is the creator and the showrunner.