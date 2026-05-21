'Imaginary Similarities': Pritam Reacts To Plagiarism Allegation As Netizens Say Mashooqa Song From Cocktail 2 Is Copied From An Italian Track

Is Mashooqa Song From Cocktail 2 Copied From An Italian Track? | YouTube / Instagram

The track Mashooqa from Cocktail 2 was recently released. It is composed by Pritam and sung by Mahmood, Raghav Chaitanya, and Ruaa Kayy. The song features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, and the latter's hot avatar in it has become the talk of the town. However, Pritam is facing plagiarism allegation on social media, as netizens claim that Mashooqa's tunes are copied from an Italian song titled Se So Arrubate A Nonna, which was released in 1993.

Reacting to the plagiarism allegation, Pritam posted on his Instagram story, "Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities' (sic)."

He further wrote, "Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis. Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys NOT NICE (sic)."

Mashooqa Song Launch Event

On Sunday, the makers of Cocktail 2 had organised an event to launch two songs from the film titled Mashooqa and Tujhko. At the event, they showed both songs to the media, and later, on Tuesday Mashooqa was released online.

Meanwhile, even the other song Tujhko was posted by Rashmika on social media, but she later deleted it.

Cocktail 2 Trailer Release Date

At the end of the song Tujhko, the makers have revealed that the trailer of Cocktail 2 will be out on May 29, 2026. So, after three songs, we will get to watch the trailer of the film.

Cocktail 2 Release Date

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is slated to hit the big screens on June 19, 2026. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 release Cocktail which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The film was a hit at the box office. So, let's wait and watch what response Cocktail 2 will get.