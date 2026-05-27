'I'll Miss You': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reacts As Ribbhu Mehra Confirms Naagin 7 Exit; Fans Say 'Finally Karan Suri's Dead'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reacts As Ribbhu Mehra Confirms Naagin 7 Exit |

Television actor Ribbhu Mehra is known for playing the negative character of Karan Suri in Naagin 7. Viewers of the show recently speculated that Ribbhu might be leaving the series soon. Now, lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary seems to have indirectly confirmed the same through a fun behind-the-scenes video. But has Ribbhu really exited Naagin 7? Here's what happened.

Priyanka shared a video in which she said, "I will show you the most shameless person." She then brought Ribbhu into the frame and added, "Guys, iski baaton mein mat aana, ye last day last day karta rehta hai. He is not leaving." Reacting to it, Ribbhu jokingly asked, "Why do you miss me so much?"

Priyanka further teased that Ribbhu was not ready to die in Naagin 7. However, the actor maintained that it was indeed his final scene on the show. Priyanka later told fans, "Just chilling. He is not that bad." Ribbhu also shared a heartfelt message for his fans and Priyanka, saying, "I'll miss you." Priyanka responded saying, "We'll miss you too."

After watching the video and realising that Karan might finally be dead in Naagin 7, fans began reacting online. One viewer wrote, "Uska last day finally aaj hua." Another tweeted, "Finally Karan's dead. They've been shooting his death sequence forever now."

A third viewer reshared Priyanka's video and wrote, "This karan killing thing has annoyed me up to that point that I don't even want to watch the remaining 4 eps. Imagine you killed the feminism of the show by getting Bharni beaten up from ravish & now you want to rebuild it by showing how brutally naagrani killed a man."

Finally Karan's dead 😭😭. They've been shooting his death sequence forever now 😭#PriyankaChaharChoudhary#Naagin7 pic.twitter.com/o0z1M4fgbp — KS 𓆗 (@KirthikSanjai) May 27, 2026

This karan killing thing has annoyed me up to that point that I don't even want to watch the remaining 4 eps



Imagine you killed the feminism of the show by getting bharni beaten up from ravish & now you want to rebuild it by showing how brutally naagrani killed a man + #Naagin7 https://t.co/RhwdgDSNzK — Neeti 🕉🔱 (@lordshivaachild) May 27, 2026

Apart from his role in Naagin 7, Ribbhu Mehra is a well-known television actor, model, and DJ who has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years. He gained popularity with shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya, My Name Ijj Lakhan, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. Before stepping into acting, Ribbhu also worked as a professional DJ and model. Over the years, he has become known for playing stylish grey-shaded and negative characters on television.