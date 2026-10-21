IFP 2026 At Mumbai's Mehboob Studios To Bring Together Vetrimaaran, Rana Daggubati & Leading Creative Voices |

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: From celebrated filmmakers and actors to writers, musicians and artists shaping contemporary culture, IFP is bringing together an exciting line-up of creative voices for its 16th season, taking place on October 24 and 25, 2026, at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai. Over two days, the festival will bring audiences closer to the minds and processes behind some of the most compelling work across cinema, streaming, writing, music, advertising, digital media and the arts, through conversations, masterclasses, workshops and interactive experiences.

Leading the conversations is National Award-Winning Filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who will explore his approach to cinema and the craft of filmmaking in Making of a Modern Auteur. Actor and producer Rana Daggubati will take audiences through his journey beyond the screen and his efforts towards nurturing emerging creative talent in More Than a Star: On Nurturing the New Wave, while Huma Qureshi will reflect on her journey as an actor, the characters she has portrayed and the creative choices that have shaped her career in Many Lives of Huma Qureshi.

Bringing together two of the most compelling performers across Indian cinema and streaming, Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte will take the stage for On Playing Power Ft. AKKA, a conversation centred on their characters in Netflix's Akka and the experience of portraying power on screen. Mrunal Thakur will reflect on her journey across television, Hindi and Telugu cinema, the roles that have shaped her career and the choices that continue to define her as an actor in Making Her Mark. The line-up will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala, adding to the celebrated acting talent coming together at the festival. Nithya Menen will offer audiences a closer look at her creative process in Becoming Kanmani, while Pratik Gandhi will explore the nuances of performance and character-building in The Actor at Work with Ratna Pathak Shah. Acclaimed filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh will also be part of Subverting Expectations in Cinema, a conversation exploring the creative choices that challenge familiar storytelling conventions and keep audiences guessing.

https://ifp.world/festival-schedule/

Beyond cinema, IFP Season 16 will bring together creative voices across writing, literature, art, advertising and music. Juhi Chaturvedi and Varun Grover will come together for On Craft, Creativity & Writing Across Mediums, while Sooni Taraporevala joins Anurag Minus Verma Podcast Live, Satyanshu Singh leads Killing Your Darlings, and acclaimed screenwriter Craig Mazin connects with audiences through a virtual AMA. Sonam Wangchuk will explore ideas around living and sustainability in How To Live Simply, while Raghava KK examines creativity in the age of algorithms and AI through Art After The Algorithm & AI. Shefali Shah joins Saurabh Dwivedi for Pustakalay Ft. The Audacity of Being. Advertising filmmakers Prakash Varma and Amit Sharma will come together for What Makes a Good Ad?, alongside sessions exploring independent music, improvisation, photography, design and digital storytelling.

Speaking about IFP Season 16 and her upcoming Netflix and YRF series Akka, Keerthy Suresh shared,

“What I love about IFP is that it brings together people who are genuinely passionate about storytelling, regardless of where they are in their creative journey. It's a space where new ideas, fresh voices and different forms of creativity come together under one roof. As someone who has grown through constantly exploring new characters and stories, I find that spirit of experimentation incredibly inspiring. I'm excited to be part of IFP 2026, connect with fellow creators and audiences, and have conversations about storytelling, craft, the evolving ways in which we tell stories today and talk about my upcoming series, Netflix and YRF’s - Akka.”

Speaking about IFP Season 16 and her upcoming Netflix and YRF series Akka, Radhika Apte shared,

"IFP has built a wonderful community of creators, storytellers and artists who are constantly pushing themselves to think differently and create fearlessly. What makes it special is the energy of people coming together to share ideas, challenge conventions and learn from one another. I've always believed that creativity thrives when diverse perspectives meet, and IFP is a great example of that. With Akka, my upcoming series with Netflix and Yash Raj Films, I've had the opportunity to be part of a distinctive story and a world shaped by compelling characters and complex dynamics. I'm looking forward to being part of IFP 2026, engaging with emerging talent and exchanging ideas on storytelling and performance."

Sharing her excitement about being part of IFP Season 16, Huma Qureshi said,

“IFP has always felt like a space that celebrates creativity in its most honest and exciting form. What I love about the festival is the energy it creates around storytelling and the opportunity it gives artists to come together, exchange ideas and inspire one another. As someone who has constantly explored different forms of storytelling through acting, writing and production, I truly value spaces that encourage experimentation and new voices. I’m really looking forward to being part of IFP, meeting young and emerging creators, and having meaningful conversations around the creative process, cinema and the many possibilities that storytelling can open up.”

Speaking about IFP's role in bringing together diverse creative voices, Pratik Gandhi shared,

“IFP represents an essential cultural intersection where diverse forms of storytelling, performance, and creative practice meet. Its strength lies in convening artists and audiences from varied backgrounds to spark discovery, exchange, and dialogue.”

What began in 2011 as a 50-hour filmmaking challenge has grown into a multidisciplinary creative platform bringing together creators from across the world. Sixteen seasons later, IFP continues to be a meeting ground for the people making, shaping and reimagining culture across creative disciplines.

IFP Season 16 will take place on October 24 and 25, 2026, at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai