IFFI: Raveena Tandon's web series debut Aranyak discussed

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has given space to specially-curated women-centric content for cinephiles and budding filmmakers. Raveena Tandon is set to make her digital debut with Aranyak. A panel discussion on the web series was attended by Raveena, Vice President of the OTT platform Monika Shergill, the show's creator Rohan Sippy, director Vinay Waikul and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

"My debut film Patthar Ke Phool (1991) was with Sippy Films. My OTT debut is now with Aranyak, again Sippy Films. I hope a repeat of the success follows," Raveena says. Soon after the panel discussion, the first episode of the series was screened.

Another first for OTT occurred when Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest film Chhorii had its World Premiere at IFFI. Also, veteran filmmaker Aruna Raje, India's first trained woman technician, is expected to hold a masterclass on filmmaking on November 27.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:57 AM IST