'If Rohit Shetty Made Sara Ali Khan A Hit…': Orry Fresh Dig At Actress Ahead Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Goes VIRAL

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Orry has once again taken a hit at Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. His rivalry with the actress has been in headlines ever since Orry openly spoke about it on social media. In the recent part hosted by Rohit Shetty, Orry once again took a dig at Sara's career, referring to her movie Simmba.

In an interview with India Forum, Orry talked about movie Simmba, saying, "Well, I have not seen the show, but of course I know Rohit Shetty." Subtly taking a dig, he added, "And the fact that he has managed to give such a big hit to Sara Ali Khan means I am very excited to be directed by him. If you could have done that for her, you could definitely do it for me (sic)."

In early 2026, Orry addressed about his fallout with Sara and Ibrahim Khan. Confirming cutting ties with the actress, he told HT, "“I unfollowed Sara a while ago.. and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years." He then claimed that pretending to be friend with Sara is like pretending to be okay with "trauma her mother put him through."

Their fallout reportedly began after Orry cracked a joke about Sara Ali Khan’s acting career during an interview. While Orry later claimed it was a harmless remark, reports suggest the comment did not sit well with Sara’s family and things worsened after Amrita Singh stepped in. The issue soon turned into a public feud, with Orry unfollowing both Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram and repeatedly speaking about their strained equation in interviews and on social media.

Talking about making joke on Sara's career, Orry said, "I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career. I highly doubt she even felt bad about it." He then added that the whole internet makes joke of her movies. He added, "Her biggest body of work is a series of memes that she's delivered via movies." He then compared people making fun of her movies to him being jobless.