'If a girl asks for a condom at the chemist, it becomes a talking point,' says Janhit Mein Jaari star Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was last seen in Chhorii, is gearing up for her next Janhit Mein Jaari. The film deals with the taboo subject of using condoms. The film is directed by Jai Basantu Singh and is slated to release on June 10. The Free Press Journal was present at its trailer launch event.

An elated Nushrratt shares, “I did Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana and the kind of films he is doing, if I could do those kinds of roles, then why not? Someday, a male actor will say he is the female Nushrratt Bharuccha!”

Talking about condoms being a taboo issue in our society, she says, “When Raaj (Shaandilyaa, co-producer, writer) came to me with the script, his first line was that even today, if a girl asks for a condom at the chemist, be it any place in our country, it becomes a talking point. We were shooting in Chanderi, and if I had gone and asked for a condom, the whole town would have come to know! So, this is the whole point of making this film, to bring some change.”

Team of Janhit Mein Jaari

Director Jai opens up about working on the film and his mentors and producers, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vinod Bhanushali. “My mentors aren’t easy to work with on the sets, but that’s the fun. There have to be question answers. They all had questions, and I had answers to them. I am thankful to everyone who supported me in directing this film. They have signed me for six films, and I am booked for at least six years (laughs),” he says.

Team of Janhit Mein Jaari

Raaj, who earlier directed Dream Girl, avers, “The idea to make this film came in 2017. India is a densely populated country which hampers education and employment. I won’t say that this film will bring some change in society or that people’s mentality will change, but at least it will inspire people not to do certain things. I don’t want to make it a preachy film. Unfortunately, in our country, people spend so much on wedding planning but not on family planning.”

Producer Vinod is excited about his maiden production venture under his banner Bhanushali Studios. “We have a big idea. I have known Raaj for years. So, when I decided to make a film, I called him, and he narrated a few subjects, and I zeroed down on Janhit Mein Jaari. Earlier, we decided to release the film on an OTT platform, but later we decided to release it in the theatres,” he concludes.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST