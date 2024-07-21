'I Wouldn't Have Handled An Actor': Mona Singh On Marrying South Indian Husband Shyam Rajagopalan

Mona Singh and Shyam Rajagopalan | Instagram

Actress Mona Singh rose to fame with the television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She has amazed the audience with her best roles in films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Amavas, 3 Idiots, and more. The actress faced much criticism during her marriage with South Indian husband and Filmmaker Shyam Rajagopalan. The duo tied the knot on December 27, 2019 at the Juhu Military Club in Mumbai in a traditional Sikh ceremony.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mona was questioned about the South Indian aspect that she has in her personal life, and how much she has learned the language being a South Indian's wife. She said, "I can understand a bit of Tamil. Gali wali toh sab se pale sikhai thi usne mujhe jo mai bolungi nahi but Shyam is a great guy. All my friends were happy that, oh you married a south Indian khana bada acha milega tere ghar pe, and I was like just shut up."

She further added on the choice she made on marrying Shyam, and stated, "Maybe I couldn't have handled another actor. Thode obsessive type ho jate hai. Mai nahi hu, but log hote hai. I'm very happy that we are in the same industry he is into advertising and not an actor. He is a producer and director, he handles theatre. So he gives me perspective, whenever I'm stuck in life. If I'm reading any script, he gives me perspective."

On the work front, Mona is riding high on the success of her recently released film Munjiya. In the film, Mona portrayed the role of Bittu's mother name Pamela. The supernatural comedy horror starred Sharvari, and Abhay Verma in the lead roles. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdarm and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. It is inspired by Indian folklore and mythology.