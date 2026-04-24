'I Was Very, Very Uncomfortable': Kajol Opens Up About Breaking Her No-Kissing-On-Screen Policy In The Trail

Kajol On Breaking No-Kissing-On-Screen Policy | Instagram / YouTube

Kajol has been in the industry for more than three decades. The actress had a no-kissing-on-screen policy, which she broke in her OTT debut series The Trial. In one of the scenes, Kajol was seen locking lips with her co-star Jisshu Sengupta. Recently, in a podcast with Lilly Singh, the actress revealed why she decided to break her no-kissing-on-screen policy.

She said, “Honestly, it was the season that I was playing. It had so much to do with the character and who she was. It wasn’t simply a kiss; it was about what she thought and what she wanted to happen and what didn’t happen for her. What she believed, what she had faith in. What she couldn’t have faith in. It was something that was an integral part of the entire screenplay, so I couldn’t have cut that out without cutting an integral part of the entire character."

Further talking about the experience of shooting the scene, Kajol revealed that she was uncomfortable. The actress said, “I think I was uncomfortable with it. I was very, very uncomfortable with the idea till I was standing on set. I liked it in theory and wasn’t sure whether I was actually going to do it or tell them, ‘Cut! This is not happening!’ But, I really think it was simply that, it was simply a professional call where I felt that I can make this call today."

Even fans of Kajol were quite surprised to see her doing a kissing scene.

Kajol Upcoming Movies

Kajol currently has a film titled Maharagni: Queen of Queens lined up. The first glimpse of the movie was released in 2024, and it promised that the actress would be seen in a massy avatar. However, the release date has not yet been announced.

The film also stars Samyuktha, Prabhu Deva, Naseerudin Shah, Jishu Sen Gupta, Adithya Seal, Chaya Kadam, and Pramod Pathak.