'I Was Very Terrified...': Dhurandhar 2's Uzair Baloch Aka Danish Pandor Opens Up About His Violent, Beheading Scene In Film

Danish Pandor In Dhurandhar 2 |

Spoiler Alert! Dhurandhar The Revenge is undoubtedly one of the most violent films that we have seen in Bollywood. In one of the scenes, Uzair Baloch aka Danish Pandor is seen beheading Arshad Pappu, and later plays football with his head. It is one of the most violent scenes in the film, and recently in an interview, Danish opened up about it.

While talking to Ent Live, the actor said, “That incident actually happened in real life. When I first read about it, I was very terrified; even reading about it made me wonder how someone could do something like that. But an actor has a certain ability; when they work on a character, they give themselves fully to it. As you keep reading about the character, you begin to understand how he would behave, and you can also take some creative liberty."

He further added, "When I read that scene, I was actually very excited to do it. Every actor has a desire to perform key scenes in a film, ones they keep thinking about, wondering how they will do it. There is nervousness, a lot of apprehension, and also curiosity."

Further talking about the scene, he revealed that after every take, he looked towards director Aditya Dhar and saw if he gave a thumbs up. He revealed that he didn't go to the monitor to see the scene, as he wanted Dhar to be happy with it. Danish stated that a lot of hard work went into that scene, and they did a bit of improvisation as well.

Danish's performance as Uzair in parts 1 and 2 grabbed everyone's attention. Even critics and the audience praised him.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs. 575.72 crore at the box office in just six days. The movie is already a blockbuster.