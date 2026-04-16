'I Was Touched Badly': Daisy Shah Recalls Uncomfortable Casting Meeting With South Filmmaker In Mumbai Early In Her Career - EXCLUSIVE

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah opened up about an uncomfortable incident from the early days of her career, recalling how she felt harassed during a casting meeting with a filmmaker from the South film industry. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, the actress shared that the incident took place in Mumbai when a filmmaker had come to the city to conduct auditions.

Daisy revealed that several aspiring actresses had gathered to meet him for potential casting opportunities. Recounting the experience, Daisy said that the meeting made her feel uneasy due to the filmmaker’s behaviour.

"I was touched badly by one of the filmmakers in South. He had come to Mumbai for casting. We were 6-7 girls who went to meet him. He was meeting everyone of us individually. But I didn't like because he touched me and he was holding my hand," Daisy said.

She added, "I've always been apprehensive about people touching me. The reason why I don't get massage done is because I don't like being touched, even by a woman...by a man is a different story altogether. So that just put me off. I told him 'I will get back to you' but I never got back to him."

Daisy added that the experience left a lasting impression on her and also taught her an important lesson about personal safety. Opening up on what she learned from the incident, she said, "The incident taught me that you are not supposed to meet anyone alone."

During the same interview, Daisy also addressed the long-standing narrative that her career exists solely because of Salman Khan, and how such perceptions often overshadow her own hard work.

"People think that if a woman is doing something substantial in terms of work, there’s definitely someone who’s backing her, someone who’s helping her out. And there’s nothing wrong in it. Because today, if I am helping someone, it’s because someone had helped me. It’s a chain - you do good, you give out good, and then the chain continues. But people refuse to look at it. I don’t feel hurt about it anymore. I’m past it. I have become acclimatised to that particular trait.”

Over the years, Daisy has been a part of films like Jai Ho, Hate Story 3, Race 3, Gujarat 11, Mystery of the Tattoo, Bihu Attack and more.