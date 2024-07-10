'I Was Ready To Quit My Career': Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Giving 5 Flop Films

Riteish Deshmukh | Instagram

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh is one of the well-known faces of the industry. He has contributed to Indian cinema for more than 21 years and is known for his best films such as Masti, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Bluffmaster, Malamaal Weekly, Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, Housefull, and more.

The Baaghi 3 actor recently talked about his career graph and how he has moulded himself with hits and flops and made his way through the industry.

Here's What He Stated

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he was questioned that he is one of the most understated actors, and whether has he ever felt that his potential has been tapped in this entire journey. To which, he said, "Mujhe aaisa laga tha ki meri pheli film jo thi vohi meri akhri film hogi. But I feel that I have achieved more than I should have. That's why I never think that I should have gotten more or anything like that. I'm more of a content person. I've gotten more than I deserve."

He was also questioned if he was upset by the fact that he started as a solo hero and landed up in back-to-back multistarrer films. He stated, "Everyone has a different journey to make and for me, when I did Tujhe Meri Kasam, a solo romantic film, it wasn't a choice. It just happened and I took that, that journey then. Post then Masti worked, was a multi-starrer, then Housefull worked, then Dhamal, then Kya Cool Hai Hum, be it two heroes, three heroes, sometimes four heroes. Then, ek villain happened, then Tere Naal Love Hogaya happened."

He further added, "So, various it was a mixed bag for me. And like I said, I was ready to quit at the earlier part of my career, 3rd film, 4th film, and I thought it would end now, we will leave. But one film didn't work, then it worked in two films, then it didn't work, then in three films. I remember, at one point, I had five unsuccessful films in a row, and I thought, this was it so I be ye khatam pack up, I will go back to architecture whatever. And then after that, I had seven successful films. So then again you feel okay fine, you've got a certain lease of life in the industry. I have never taken this career too personally."

Despite being a son of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, Ritesh followed his passion and he chose to be an actor by profession. On the work front, Riteish will be next in Kakuda, Pill, Visfot, and Raid 2.